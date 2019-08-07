|
Betty Rowles Hickman
West Des Moines - Betty Rowles Hickman, 93, of West Des Moines, IA, passed away peacefully August 4, 2019, with her daughter at her side.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugo and Agnes Bruns, her daughter, Susan Diane, in 2015, and her brother Carl (Lois) Bruns.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Julie Rowles Lagodney, grandson, John (Alyssa) Lagodney, granddaughter, Jessica Lagodney, great-grandchildren Casey Lagodney, Noah Lagodney, Ryan Lagodney, and former son-in-law, John Lagodney.
Our family would like to thank the staff at Bickford Assisted Living for their many years of respect and care, as well as the Care Initiatives Hospice staff for their support and guidance through this brief, final journey.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, followed by a Celebration of Life at 6:00 p.m. at the Dunn's Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Junction Township Cemetery in Grand Junction, IA.
Memorials in Betty's name may be made to the World Wildlife Fund or Care Initiatives Hospice.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 7, 2019