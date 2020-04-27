Services
JOHNSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
123 North Second Street
Stuart, IA 50250
(515) 523-1200
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, May 1, 2020
10:00 AM
LIVESTREAM - Johnson Family Funeral Home Facebook page
Betty Smithson Obituary
Betty Smithson

Redfield - Betty Jane Smithson, 89, of Redfield passed away April 26, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines. Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, a private family graveside will be held 10:00 A.M. Friday, May 1, 2020 at West Linn Cemetery in Rural Redfield with a full memorial service to be held at a later date. There will be a live stream on the Johnson Family Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 10:00 A.M. There will be an open visitation from 9:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. Thursday, April 30 at the Johnson Family Funeral Home in Stuart. Memorial contributions may be made to the Redfield Christian Church. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
