Betty Start
Dallas Center - Betty Carleton (Kimball) Start, age 94, passed away at Spurgeon Manor in Dallas Center, Iowa on December 7, 2019. Betty was born on August 5, 1925 in Swanton, Vermont to Ray Carleton Kimball and Cora May (Houston) Kimball.
Betty graduated from Swanton High School, 1943, received her Physical Education and Physical Therapy degrees from Boston University. On July 5, 1947 she was united in marriage to Burdett Henry Start II in Swanton, Vermont. They raised three children in Omaha. Betty was an educator for 22 years at Westside Community Schools and on staff at University of NE at Omaha.
She is survived by daughters; Sarah Start of Iowa City, Iowa, Suzanne (Glenn) Rauert of Aurora, Nebraska, son; Burdett (Sheryl) Start III of Granger, Iowa, Grandchildren; Casey (Jessica) Lee, Darcie (Adrian) Burde, Burdett Start IV, Adency Start. Great grandchildren; Alyssa and Brycen Lee and Isabella Burde. She is proceeded in death by her parents, husband, Burdett Henry Start II, Three sisters, Son-in-law, Alan Lee.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Spurgeon Manor on December 18, 2019 at 2:15PM. Upon her request there will be a graveside service held in Swanton, Vermont.
Memorials can be made to; West Des Moines Rotary Reading For Kids Program, Aurora Covenant Church, Aurora, Nebraska or Walnut Hills Methodist Church, Urbandale, Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019