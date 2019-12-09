Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Betty Staude Obituary
Betty Staude

Indianola - A Celebration of life service for Betty Darlene Staude, 94, who passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Windsor Manor in Indianola, will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with burial following in the Norwalk Cemetery.

Betty is survived by her children, Rebecca (Fritz) Raab, Ardith (Tom) Denney, Fred Staude, Rudy Staude, Kathy (Gary) Osborn and Rodney Staude; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and brother, Donald Hines. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Staude; parents; six brothers, three sisters and one granddaughter.

Visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 12 at Overton Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to the . To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
