|
|
Betty Sue Battin
Des Moines - We are celebrating the life of Betty Sue Battin. She was born on March 13, 1959 and departed from this earth on March 12, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Betty was a free spirit, always loved, cared and shared herself fully with those closest to her. She had a passion for Flee Markets and antiquing. She always put everyone else's needs before her own. She will be greatly missed but today we celebrate her life and the love she shared with those around her. She will always be remembered for her infectious smile and laughter. She is survived by her husband, Roger Battin and her son, Travis Thompson.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 16, 2019