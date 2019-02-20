|
Betty Wauneta Putzier Andersen
Ankeny - Betty W. Putzier Andersen went to sing with the Lord on Saturday, February 16th. She was born July 21st, 1935 to John and Margaret (Van Veldhuizen) Van Hall.
In 1955 she married Harold Putzier and became a mother to five wonderful, yet mischievous children. They enjoyed camping with their children and attending the Iowa State Fair every year.
In 1997 she married Robert Andersen. Betty and Bob enjoyed traveling and spending their Iowa winters at their Texas home. Betty also enjoyed singing, shooting and spending time with her large family.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her late husband Harold Putzier, husband Robert, grandchild Erin Putzier, and step-son Ken Andersen. Those left to honor and cherish her memory are her five children (Kevin Putzier, Debra Hibbard, Kyle Putzier, Kirby Putzier, and Kurt Putzier), her step-daughter (Judy Andersen), 12 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Staves United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 22nd at 11:00 a.m., also at the church.
Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 20, 2019