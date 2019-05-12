|
|
Betty Weirick
Colfax - Betty Lou (Berger) Weirick, age 96, entered her eternal home on Thursday, February 14, 2019 with loved ones at her side. A resident of Colfax since her marriage to George T. Weirick on July 23, 1950, Betty had resided the past six years at Park Centre in Newton, Iowa.
Betty was born on July 19, 1922 in Nebraska City, Nebraska to Roy Lee and Sarah (Brower) Berger. She had two brothers, Bob and Bill and a sister, Barbara. Betty graduated in 1945 from Peru State Teachers College in Peru, Nebraska with a Bachelor of Arts degree. After graduation, she spent the next 5 years teaching high school English and drama in Wiota and Hamburg, Iowa; Pueblo, Colorado and Rochester, Minnesota. After Betty's marriage to George T. Weirick on July 23, 1950, she quit teaching and turned her attention to helping at the Weirick family's drug store, serving as bookkeeper for a number of years.
Betty was a 60-year member of the Chapter BA in the P.E.O. Sisterhood, an active member of First Methodist Church in Colfax, United Methodist Women, Red Hats group and several bridge clubs. She was also keenly involved in the establishment of the Colfax Historical Society and Museum.
Those left to celebrate Betty's life are four daughters: Barbara (Kirby) Monroe of Carlisle, Iowa; Beth (Earl) Humphreys of Excelsior Springs, Missouri; Belinda (Kevin) Williams of Gladbrook, Iowa; Brenda Pierce of Wilmette, Illinois; seven granddaughters: Nancy (Carl) Jennings of St Joseph, Missouri; Sarah (Nick) Doubenmier of Gladstone, Missouri; Staci Humphreys of Gladstone, Missouri; Jordan (David) Everett of Bethel, Ohio; Kendra Heideman of Alexandria, Virginia; Shannon (Tyson) Dirkes of Dike, Iowa: Alyson Williamson of Kansas City, Missouri; six grandsons: Matthew (Lisa) Heideman of Gladstone, Missouri; Seth (Kristin) Williams of Bondurant, Iowa; Luke (Lais) Heideman of Waukee, Iowa; Bradley Smith of Kirksville, Missouri: Sean (Heidi) Williams of Marshalltown, Iowa; George Smith of Colorado Springs, Colorado and 13 great grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, George T. Weirick on January 13, 2006; her parents, Roy Lee and Sarah (Brower) Berger and her siblings.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at the United Methodist Church in Colfax on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the church. Memorial contributions can be made to the United Methodist Church or the Colfax Historical Society. Condolences may be left for the family at www.coburnfuneralhomes.com
Published in Des Moines Register on May 12, 2019