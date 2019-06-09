|
Beula Lamm
Ogden - Beula J. Lamm, 100, of Ogden, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday morning, June 4, 2019, at Journey Senior Living of Ankeny.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Community United Methodist Church Ogden. Steve Satre will officiate. Burial will be at Glenwood Cemetery in Ogden. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 12, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at the Community United Methodist Church. For online obituaries and condolences visit: www.carsonstappfuneralhome.com
Memorials may be left to the discretion of the family.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 9, 2019