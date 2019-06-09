Services
Carson-Stapp Funeral Home
601 W Division St
Ogden, IA 50212
(515) 275-2702
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Community United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Community United Methodist Church
Ogden, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beula Lamm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beula Lamm


1918 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beula Lamm Obituary
Beula Lamm

Ogden - Beula J. Lamm, 100, of Ogden, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday morning, June 4, 2019, at Journey Senior Living of Ankeny.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Community United Methodist Church Ogden. Steve Satre will officiate. Burial will be at Glenwood Cemetery in Ogden. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 12, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at the Community United Methodist Church. For online obituaries and condolences visit: www.carsonstappfuneralhome.com

Memorials may be left to the discretion of the family.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now