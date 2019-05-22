Services
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Davenport - Beverly A. Lensch, 81, of Davenport, formerly of Walcott, died Monday, May 20, 2019 at The Fountains.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 22nd at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Beverly was born September 18, 1937 at home in Muscatine County, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence and Norma (Illian) Geurink. On September 22, 1956 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Davenport, she married Myron Lensch. Beverly worked in customer service for Von Maur for 20 years. She was a member of PEO, Questers, and a 25-year member of the Walcott American Legion Auxiliary.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Myron; children, Michelle (Don) Schaeffer of Davenport, Lee Lensch of DeWitt, and Melanie (Marty) Richardson of Ankeny; grandchildren, Brook, Caitlin (Scott), Kelsey, Courtney, Amanda (Will), Drew (Hannah), Jake (Meg), Ben, and Erin (Alex); great-grandchildren, Landon, Carson, and Grace; brother, Don (Cindy) Geurink of East Moline; and a sister-in-law, Cheri Geurink of Stockton.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Kenneth Geurink.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 22, 2019
