Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Craig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Ann Craig


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beverly Ann Craig Obituary
Beverly Ann Craig

Omaha, NE (formerly of Des Moines) - Beverly Ann (Maneely) Craig, 86, died April 9, 2019 surrounded by family at The Lighthouse at Lakeside Village, her home the last four years in Omaha, NE. She was born July 19, 1932 in Des Moines, IA and graduated from East High School in 1950. Beverly retired from Radiation Oncology in 1995.

Beverly is survived by daughter, Julie (Jack) Schuler of Indianola, IA; sons, Patrick (Doug Weber) of Omaha, NE, Rick (Cindy Wallace) of Greensboro, NC, Doug (Dilu Nicholas) of Louisville, KY; daughters, Laurie (Greg) Porter of Omaha, NE and Carrie (Lance) Whitacre of Hudson, WI; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell; parents, Elbert (Bud) and Flossie (Hill) Maneely; and brothers, Dick and Bob.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 7075 Ashworth Road, West Des Moines, with burial at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, April 12 from 4 to 7 PM with a prayer service at 7 PM at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the or St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now