Beverly Ann Craig
Omaha, NE (formerly of Des Moines) - Beverly Ann (Maneely) Craig, 86, died April 9, 2019 surrounded by family at The Lighthouse at Lakeside Village, her home the last four years in Omaha, NE. She was born July 19, 1932 in Des Moines, IA and graduated from East High School in 1950. Beverly retired from Radiation Oncology in 1995.
Beverly is survived by daughter, Julie (Jack) Schuler of Indianola, IA; sons, Patrick (Doug Weber) of Omaha, NE, Rick (Cindy Wallace) of Greensboro, NC, Doug (Dilu Nicholas) of Louisville, KY; daughters, Laurie (Greg) Porter of Omaha, NE and Carrie (Lance) Whitacre of Hudson, WI; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell; parents, Elbert (Bud) and Flossie (Hill) Maneely; and brothers, Dick and Bob.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 7075 Ashworth Road, West Des Moines, with burial at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, April 12 from 4 to 7 PM with a prayer service at 7 PM at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the or St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 11, 2019