Beverly Ann (Pedersen) Norfleet
Urbandale - Beverly Ann (Pedersen) Norfleet was born January 24th, 1950 in Sioux City, IA to Goldie and Paul Pedersen and passed away August 6th, 2019 at Mercy One Medical Center in Des Moines.
Beverly was a loving wife to Marshall. In addition to Marshall, she is survived by 3 children, Kelly, of West Branch, Todd (Jennifer) of Council Bluffs, and Mindy (David) of Sioux City and 7 grandchildren. She is also survived by 1 sister, Shirley of Sioux City, 1 brother, Richard of Big Fork, MT, 3 sisters-in-law, Sylvia, Peggy, and Yvonne and a host of friends and relatives. She will be greatly missed by all of her friends and family. She was proceeded in death by 1 brother, Leroy, 1 nephew, Clint, and her parents, Paul and Goldie.
Services will be held on Monday, August 12th, 2019 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Urbandale, IA with visitation at 10am, funeral at 11am with a luncheon following.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 10, 2019