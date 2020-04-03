|
|
Beverly Berg
Montezuma, IA - Beverly Lee Berg, age 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Her final words were words of love for her family.
Beverly was born August 30, 1940 in Moravia, Iowa to Orville and Verna (Benge) Cowles. She married Ardell Berg and they enjoyed 62 years of marriage together and were always by each other's side.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Ardell; her children, Deborah & Chester Jackson, Dale Berg, and Tammy & Bill Greenwood, nine grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and many extended family and friends. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and one brother.
A private viewing will be held for family followed by cremation. According to Beverly's wishes there will be no formal funeral service held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the . Condolences may be left at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 3 to Apr. 8, 2020