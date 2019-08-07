|
|
Beverly Colwell
Ankeny - Beverly "Bev" Colwell passed away peacefully at Iowa Methodist Hospital August 4, 2019, surrounded by family.
A funeral mass will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church in Ankeny, with a visitation starting at 9:00 a.m. and with the funeral at 10:30 a.m.
Bev was born June 24, 1932 in Algona, Iowa to Bernard and Frances Capesius. She married Chuck Colwell in St. Benedict, IA on November 27, 1951.
Bev was a homemaker who lovingly raised eight children. Initially she and Chuck made their home in St. Benedict, IA, and then moved to Ankeny in 1968.
Bev enjoyed playing bridge and having weekly coffee and lunches with her friends. As those who knew her, if there was an egg or two available, she would feel a need to bake.
She was proceeded in death by Chuck, her parents and two sisters, Maxine and Shirley, and grandson Jordan.
She is survived by Becky (Mike) Parsons, Randy (Carol) Colwell, Bernie (Monica) Colwell, Diane (Dave) Spiering, Joel (Cathie) Colwell, Kristy Colwell, Kevin ( Karen) Colwell and Mary (Steve) Schneider, 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren and her sister Jean (John) Crehan.
The Colwell family would like to extend a sincere thanks to the Iowa Methodist Hospital CCU for their extraordinary care and kindness during her brief stay.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church, 510 E 1st St., Ankeny, IA 50021.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 7, 2019