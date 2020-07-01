Beverly Dixon
Lucas - Beverly Joan Dixon, daughter of Joseph Clayton Pollard and Beulah Mae (Woods) Pollard was born October 30, 1936 in Osceola, Iowa and passed from this life Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Mercy Hospital Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa at 83 years of age.
Bev grew up in the Osceola and Lucas area. She attended country school just near the family home. Bev married Fred Dixon and they were blessed with five children. Bev was a loving and caring Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend. Her home was always open and welcome to anyone, many would say it was a "wayward kid stop". She will be greatly missed.
Bev was a hard worker and very big supporter of her communities. She kept the books for over 20 years for her son's business. She worked in sales, and managed Dixon Printing. Bev served on many community boards and committees, Clarke County Development Corporation, Osceola Chamber Main Street, Osceola 4th of July Committee, Clarke County Old Iron, supporter of the John L. Lewis Memorial Museum, Scout Leader for her children, helped organize the first Osceola Lighted Parade, October Fest Committee, and many others. She was always busy and active and still found time for her family's activities and functions. Family was her most important love.
Those relatives who preceded Beverly in death were her parents, Joseph and Beulah Pollard, son, William Frederick Dixon, other family members, Richard Lee Pollard, William Floyd Pollard, Dorothy Jean Pollard, Heather JoAnne Dixon, Joshua Lee Dixon, Raymond Dean Pollard, Ronald Eugene Pollard, Merle Buck Gall, and Suzanne Pollard.
Beverly leaves to cherish her memory; daughter, Deborah (Ray) Pyner of Corydon, IA; son, Don (Lois) Dixon of Chariton, IA; son, Bob (Sheryl) Dixon of Lucas, IA; daughter, Kathy (Alan) Atcheson of Olathe, KS; 28 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren, brothers, Tom Pollard and Steve Pollard; sisters-in-law, Susan Pollard, Evelyn Pollard and Debbie Pollard; as well as other relatives and many friends.
Memorial services will be held at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola, Friday July 3, 2020 at 10:00 am with Pastor Harold McElwee officiating.
Family will visit with friends on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 at Kale Funeral Home.
Interment of her cremains will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Clarke County Old Iron or John L Lewis Memorial Museum
