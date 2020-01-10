|
Beverly Grace Petty
Pleasant Hill -
Beverly Grace Petty, 92, of Pleasant Hill, Iowa passed away peacefully on January 6, 2020.
She was born on November 9, 1927 in Herndon, Iowa the daughter of Lester and Ena (Harris) Schliemann.
Beverly graduated from North High School in Des Moines and continued her education to graduate as a registered nurse. First attending Broadlawns Nursing School and finishing her degree in Chicago. She worked many years as a nurse, retiring from Luther Park in 1997.
Beverly was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Looking after her husband, mother and providing care for all of her family.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Lynn Adwell (Jerry) of Tempe, Arizona and Dena Denning (Scott) of Pleasant Hill, Iowa, seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Les and Ena, husband, Dennis and sons Mike and Bill.
The family will have a private service at a later date
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020