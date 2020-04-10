|
Beverly J. (Fatino) Fontana
Ankeny - Beverly J. (Fatino) Fontana, age 82, passed away April 9, 2020. She was born March 27, 1938 in Des Moines to Bernice and Mike Fatino.
Bev was a 1956 graduate of Des Moines Lincoln High School, a long-time employee of Polk County and enjoyed painting, drawing, crafts, and cooking. She had an intense passion for all Ankeny sports, could always be found in the front row, and was the first recipient of the Ankeny Hawk Wrestling Fan Appreciation Award. She was a member of Ankeny's Safety Council and a proud contributor to the documentation of Ankeny's Centennial Celebration in 1975. Bev loved to spend time lakeside in Minnesota but, her greatest love was her family - she cherished every moment spent with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Bev is preceded in death by her parents, sister Shirley, daughter in law, Amy Staggs Fontana and granddaughter Leah Fannan. She is survived by her brothers, Gary (Becky) Fatino, Frank (Kathy) Fatino, and Ed (Vicki) Fatino. Her children Bob (Shari) Fontana, Roxane Fontana, Joe (Andrea) Fontana, Rhonda (Paul) Nygren and Mike Fontana. Her grandchildren Ashly (Thad) Schmidt, Jami (David) Paulsen, Nathan Nygren, Madison (Matt) Zirretta, Carli (Jayden) Folger, Ayriele Nygren, Matt Fontana, Spencer (Amanda) Fontana, Nolan Nygren, Molli (David) Rodriguez, Natalie Clark, Emily Fontana and Wyatt Fannan. And, her great grandchildren Paityn, William, Jason, Kinsley, Mason, Kruise, Kyle, Adonis, Quincy, Camden, Kaison, Jack, Olivia, Adorjan and Gia.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, funeral attendance will be limited to her immediate family. In lieu of flowers the family has established the Bev Fontana Memorial. Donations to the memorial may be directed to Damon Miller @ Central Bank, 2805 N Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny, IA 50023. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020