Beverly J. Hiatt
Des Moines - Beverly J. Hiatt, 86, passed away peacefully at Taylor House on March 24, 2019 after a brief illness with her family by her side. She was born August 11, 1932 to Milton and Madge Gale. Beverly was a lifelong resident of Des Moines.
Beverly enjoyed watching numerous sports including Chicago Cubs and Iowa football. She devoted her life to being a homemaker and raising her family.
She married Robert Venosky in 1949 and together they had 5 children. They were married for 33 years until his passing in 1982.
She then married Walter Hiatt in 1983.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Terry) Hazelbaker and Becky McNew; sister, Pat Bain; 10 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren and 21 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Robert and Walter; daughter, Sheila Watson; sons, Kelly Venosky and Robert Venosky; son-in-law, John McNew and sister, Sharon Erickson.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 31, 2019