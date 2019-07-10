|
Beverly J. Kukowski
Urbandale - Beverly Kukowski, 89, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Glen Oaks Special Care Center in Urbandale. Cremation will take place, and a private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Beverly was born September 14, 1929 in Rock Island, IL to Thomas and Edith (Iversen) Klove. She received her Bachelor's and Master's degree from Drake University. On August 12, 1951, Beverly married Richard David Kukowski. She was a professor of Education at Drake University for over 25 years.
Beverly is survived by her daughter, Christine (John) Hovey of Adel, IA; son, Bruce (Barbara) Kukowski of Barrington, IL; four grandchildren, Amanda Hovey, Meredith (Christopher) Hovey-Brown, William (Ning) Kukowski and Kristen (Zak) Christie.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 10, 2019