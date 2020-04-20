|
Beverly J. Perry
Santa Rosa, CA - Beverly Jean Perry was born April 5, 1939, in Norwalk, IA and passed away peacefully April 7, 2020 in Santa Rosa, CA. She is survived by her two sons, John and David.
She moved to California in her 20's with three childhood friends to start a new life. She loved to travel and was an avid supporter of the Santa Rosa Symphony. She enjoyed dining out with her friends, knitting afghans and other peoples' cats.
Beverly will be missed by all who knew her.
Private interment will be at Norwalk Cemetery.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020