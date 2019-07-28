Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
1939 - 2019
Beverly J. Strait

Des Moines - Beverly Joelle Strait, 79, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Fleur Heights Care Center in Des Moines.

Jo was born August 9, 1939, in Red Oak Iowa. She worked a variety of jobs in the Des Moines area before landing at Iowa Student Loan, where she worked over 25 years. After retiring, she spent her time reading, watching old movies and TV shows, and spending time with her rescue pets.

Her daughter Lisa Leslie and son Jeff Strait, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren survive her. Her husband Bud, as well as her brother and parents preceded Jo in death.

Memorials may be directed to Animal Lifeline of Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 28, 2019
