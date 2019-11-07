|
Beverly Jean McGrath
West Des Moines - Beverly Jean McGrath, 82, passed away November 5, 2019 after a brief battle with leukemia. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 at West Des Moines United Methodist Church with burial at Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines.
Bev was born January 31, 1937 in Mallard, IA to William and Norma (Kober) Hough and graduated from Plover High School. Bev was very active in the WDM Methodist Church and decorated many trees and wreaths for the Festival of Trees over many decades. She was also a member of Des Moines Golf and Country Club. Bev was very talented. She loved painting, sewing, crocheting, quilting, and upholstery.
Bev is survived by her two sons, Mike (Lori) and their children, Lindsay (Jeff), Callie (Ben), Will and Maggie; Chad McGrath and his children, Zack and Sarah; great grandchildren, Davis and Peyton; brother, Gerald Hough and his children, Kelly, Kathy and Tim; sister-in-law, Jean Burt. After a long wait, she was welcomed into heaven by her husband, Bill; parents; and brother, Roger Hough.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019