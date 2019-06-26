Services
Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory
1510 West First Street
Ankeny, IA 50023
(515) 964-4674
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ankeny Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Ankeny Baptist Church
Burial
Following Services
Greenwood Friends Cemetery
Beverly JoAn Bianchi


1939 - 2019
Beverly JoAn Bianchi Obituary
Beverly JoAn Bianchi

Ankeny - Beverly JoAn Bianchi, 79, of Ankeny, Iowa, went to be with the Lord on June 24, 2019, surrounded by her family at her home. Beverly was born on November 20, 1939, in Bondurant, Iowa, to Burton and Blanche (Stemler) Justice.

Visitation will be held at the Ankeny Baptist Church on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 pm. The funeral services will be at the same location on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 10:00 am, with the burial to follow at Greenwood Friends Cemetery.

Beverly graduated from Ankeny High School in 1958. She married her high school sweetheart, Joseph, on April 4, 1959, and they recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Beverly loved being a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family, entertaining family and friends, gardening and treasure hunting. Her faith was very important to her, and she truly believed that "having somewhere to go is home, having someone to love is family, and having both is a blessing."

Beverly was preceded in death by her son, Joey, and is survived by her loving husband, Joe; daughters (and their spouses), Tami (Cuong), Trina (Robert) and Tarry (Tom); four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She was proud of her family, and she will be missed dearly.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ankeny Baptist Church in memory of Beverly.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 26, 2019
