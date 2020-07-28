1/1
Beverly Joan Donels
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Joan Donels

Pleasant Hill - Beverly Joan Donels, 83, died on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Parkridge Specialty Care in Pleasant Hill. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Wallace Family Funeral Home and Crematory in Newton. Memorials to the Central Christian Church in Waterloo may be left at the funeral home.

Beverly, the daughter of Alfred and Jenny (Trotter) Wilson, was born on December 20, 1936 in Newton. She grew up in Newton and graduated from Newton High School in 1955. She was united in marriage with Robert Donels on October 1, 1960 in Newton. They lived in many places during their married life including Kansas City, Clinton, Macon, Missouri, Atlantic, and Waterloo. Beverly was a homemaker and was very active in her church. She enjoyed painting, crafting, drawing, and reading. Her all-time favorite movie was "Some Like It Hot".

Beverly is survived by her sons, Brad (Leslie) Donels of St Paul, Texas and Brent (Krista) Donels of Waukee; grandchildren, Jackson and Olivia Donels, Eric (Lacey) Donels, Adam (McKenzie) Donels, Jane Donels, Eric Walker, and Kellie Walker; her great-grandchildren, Meryl, Thomas, and Phillip; sister, Sherry Swanson of Wilmington, North Carolina; and her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Donels; a sister, Bonnie Calkins; and brother, Al Wilson, Jr.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Wallace Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wallace Family Funeral Home
1115 E 19th St N
Newton, IA 50208
641-787-9911
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wallace Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved