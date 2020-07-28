Beverly Joan DonelsPleasant Hill - Beverly Joan Donels, 83, died on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Parkridge Specialty Care in Pleasant Hill. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Wallace Family Funeral Home and Crematory in Newton. Memorials to the Central Christian Church in Waterloo may be left at the funeral home.Beverly, the daughter of Alfred and Jenny (Trotter) Wilson, was born on December 20, 1936 in Newton. She grew up in Newton and graduated from Newton High School in 1955. She was united in marriage with Robert Donels on October 1, 1960 in Newton. They lived in many places during their married life including Kansas City, Clinton, Macon, Missouri, Atlantic, and Waterloo. Beverly was a homemaker and was very active in her church. She enjoyed painting, crafting, drawing, and reading. Her all-time favorite movie was "Some Like It Hot".Beverly is survived by her sons, Brad (Leslie) Donels of St Paul, Texas and Brent (Krista) Donels of Waukee; grandchildren, Jackson and Olivia Donels, Eric (Lacey) Donels, Adam (McKenzie) Donels, Jane Donels, Eric Walker, and Kellie Walker; her great-grandchildren, Meryl, Thomas, and Phillip; sister, Sherry Swanson of Wilmington, North Carolina; and her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Donels; a sister, Bonnie Calkins; and brother, Al Wilson, Jr.