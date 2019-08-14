|
|
Beverly Joy Andrews
- - Beverly Joy (Robinson) Andrews was born on October 25, 1934 to J.C. and Edna June (McLeland) Robinson near Cantril, Iowa. She graduated from Troy High School in 1952. She attended Iowa Wesleyan College in the two-year Normal Program and she received a teaching certificate and taught 4th grade at Donellson, Iowa.
She married ellis emery andrews on June 19, 1955 at the Troy United Methodist Church. To this union were born Gregory Alan (Tamara), Scott Anthony, Bradley Duane (Erin), and Jennifer Joy (Anthony) Rico. Together she and ellis served nine charges consisting of 22 churches in the Iowa Conference of the United Methodist Church over the next 42 years. Beverly loved creating beauty, whether through family meals, larger get-togethers, or quilts. Throughout her life she sewed for her family and in later years, she shared in the community of various quilting groups.
Her life is celebrated by her husband, her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous other relatives and friends. On August 11th our joy was diminished, when surrounded by family, she passed from this life. But her life-long example of love and grace will forever remain.
Services will be held on Friday, August 16th at Grace United Methodist Church in Des Moines, Iowa at 10:00 AM followed by fellowship, and on Saturday, August 17th at 2:00 PM, in Troy, Iowa at Troy United Methodist Church followed by fellowship.
Memorials may be directed to Grace United Methodist Church (Open Balcony Fund), Des Moines, Iowa and/or Troy United Methodist Church, Troy Iowa or your choice.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 14, 2019