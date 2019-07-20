|
Beverly L. Andrew
Des Moines - Beverly Lou Andrew, 65, Des Moines, Iowa, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Iowa Methodist Hospital, Des Moines. Beverly was born May 2, 1954 to Galen Edward & Vera Lucille (Carmody) Andrew in Des Moines but spent her early childhood in Bettendorf, Iowa attending Lourdes Memorial Catholic School. She graduated from St. Joseph's of Des Moines in 1972 and was a member of St. Augustin Catholic Church.
Beverly was married to Mark C. Davis in 1978. They made their home in Des Moines where they both worked. Bev retired from U.S. West in 1997 as a supervisor. Mark and Beverly loved to go dancing, sailing, and horseback riding. They were considered the 'favorite' aunt & uncle.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Mark Davis, all her Andrew brothers, Dennis, Philip, James, Paul, and Brian, all the nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Galen & Vera, brother, Robert Andrew, sisters, Sandra Stock, and Lucinda Andrew, daughter, Desiree Andrew Davis.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11am, Monday, July 22, 2019, St. Augustin Catholic Church, Des Moines. The family will greet friends 1 hour prior to the mass, with lunch following services. The family will meet at Glendale Cemetery for burial at 1:30pm with friends welcome as well.
Memorials may be directed to the charity of donor's choice.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 20, 2019