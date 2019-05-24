|
|
Beverly Larkin
Ottumwa - Beverly C. Larkin, 85, a life long resident of rural Ottumwa, died at 4:16 p.m. May 22, 2019 at Bickford of Urbandale in Urbandale.
She was born December 23, 1933 in Centerville, IA to William and Mamie Davis Kendall. Beverly married William "Bill" Larkin on August 25, 1956, and he preceded her in death on December 13, 2015.
Beverly was a graduate of Udell High School and a 1955 graduate of St. Joseph School of Nursing. She had worked at St. Joseph Hospital, helped her husband farm and raised their children.
She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. Her hobbies included movies, playing cards, a good joke and fishing. She especially enjoyed being with her grandchildren and her granddogs.
Beverly is survived by her children, Peggy (Mike) Vint of Pella, Mary (Darwin) McCracken of Ankeny, Suzanne (Tim) Orr of Johnston, Catherine (Mike) Dahl of Altoona, Deborah Larkin (Tammy Knebel) of Urbandale, Dan (Deb) Larkin of Ottumwa and Jane Larkin of Ames; 10 grandchildren, Stephanie (Chad) Angelino, Graham Huisman, Lindsay (Andrew) Farmer, Grant (Tiffany) McCracken, Jacob Orr, Elizabeth Orr, Matt (Jasmine) Dahl, Mary Dahl, Daniel Larkin and Annie Larkin; 6 great-grandchildren, Sidnee, Ayla, Keeley, Bohdan, Everett and Sutton; brothers-in-law, Pat (Geri) Larkin and Mike Larkin; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Andrew Lindsay Farmer; a sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Roy Moorman; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Joe and Lois Larkin; a sister-in-law, Lynn Larkin.
Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Father Patrick Hilgendorf presiding. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Visitation begins at 1 p.m. Friday at Reece Funeral Home in Ottumwa. The family will be present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. The rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 24, 2019