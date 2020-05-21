|
|
Beverly Lohr
Des Moines - Beverly Colleen (Miller) Lohr passed away May 20, 2020, at Ramsey Village in Des Moines after a long battle with Alzheimers. She was born in Humeston, IA, March 30, 1930, to William Arthur Miller and Hazel Alta (Cornett) Miller. She was the widow of Delmar Ried Lohr. They were united in marriage on May 11, 1947 in Humeston, IA. To this union was born three children, Robert (Pam) Lohr of Foley, AL, Melody Lohr of Papillion, NE, and Stanley (Teri) Lohr of Des Moines.
Bev, widely known as Mimi, started out her working career as a nurses' aide at Mercy Hospital. From there she became a long-time employee of Northwestern Bell Telephone Company, retiring after 35 years of service, where she had many, many friends.
In their retirement years Mimi and Del wintered in Mission, Texas. They made friends from all over the country there and enjoyed traveling the area and visiting all the historical and beautiful places that Texas had to offer.
Mimi was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Delmar in 2014; brothers, Donald Brown and Kenneth Miller; sisters, Madolyn Courtney and Virginia Lyons, as well as grandsons, Kristoffer and Gideon Ripperden. She is survived by her children; grandchildren, Rob (Shannon) Lohr, Julie (Heath) Waddell, Jake (Jamie) Lohr, Andy (Stephanie) Lohr, and Tyler Lohr and many great and great-great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Animal Rescue league are suggested. Graveside services will be 2pm, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Humeston City Cemetery, Humeston, Iowa. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 21 to May 24, 2020