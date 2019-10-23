|
|
Beverly Moeller
Carlisle - Beverly Anne Moeller, 86 of Carlisle, passed away in Des Moines, Iowa on October 19th, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday October 26 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Carlisle. A visitation will begin at 9:30 prior to the service at 11:00 at the church. A private inurnment of ashes will take place at Iowa Veteran's Cemetery at a later date.
Beverly was born April 18, 1933 in Floyd, Iowa to Karl and Merle Wulff, along with her twin sister Bonnie. They grew up on an exotic animal farm near Charles City, Iowa. They attended country school in a one room school house until they went to high school in Charles City. It was in high school that Bev met the love of her life, Junior, and they began dating.
After graduation, Junior joined the service while Bev and Bonnie attended nursing school at St. Luke's in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Before Junior was stationed in Alaska they became engaged. A year later, Junior came home on leave and they were married. They returned to Alaska where Bev practiced nursing while Junior finished his time in the Air Force. Upon returning to Iowa, they moved to Des Moines and eventually to Carlisle where they started a family and became charter members of Holy Cross Lutheran Church.
The most important and rewarding job to Bev was raising her four daughters. After her oldest daughter started college, she began working outside the home as an OB nurse at Iowa Lutheran Hospital. She loved her job and her patients and they loved her. She was also known for her commitment to volunteerism. She contributed greatly to her church community, Dollars for Scholars, the local aquatic center initiative, and many others. When there was a need, she was always the first to raise her hand.
Junior and Bev had as close to a fairytale marriage as any couple could hope for. They truly loved one another unconditionally. Their children cherish the love that was modeled for them on a daily basis.
Her love of family, life and God touched many lives and she will be missed greatly by many.
Beverly is survived by her husband of 64 years and the love of her life, Junior Moeller. Her children, Nance (Jeff), Joni, (Art-deceased) Amy (Ken) and Becky (Scott). She was also blessed with ten grandchildren, Jenna (Josh), Andrea (Jonas), Genevieve (Joe), Amy Marie, Taylor, Alexandra (Matt), Drew, Karleton (Holly), AJ, and Morgan. In addition she had eight great-grandchildren and multiple "adopted" kids and grandkids.
Online condolences may be directed to Peterson Funeral Homes (Carlisle). Memorials preferred to Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Carlisle.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019