Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Overstreet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Overstreet

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Overstreet Obituary
Beverly Overstreet

Indianola - Celebration of life services for Beverly Jean Overstreet, 92, who passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Westview in Indianola will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola, visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial of cremains will follow services in the I.O.O.F. Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Indianola, IA.

Beverly Jean Berry Overstreet was born July 30, 1927 in Cimarron, KS. She and Bob moved to Indianola in 1950 where she helped run the family business of Bob's Electric.

She is survived by her sons, Robert L. Overstreet, Des Moines, IA, Steven (Sondra) Overstreet, Polk City, IA, Martin (Elizabeth) Overstreet, McKinleyville, CA; granddaughters, Sara (Felix) Gallagher, Des Moines, IA, Amanda (Jimmy) Lela, Grimes, IA; great-grandson, Felix Gallagher Jr., Boone, IA. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert; son, Roy; sisters, Lorraine Thorpe, Doris Voshell; brothers, Amos "Bud" and Charles Louis; parents, Leslie Charles "Pete" and Gertrude Beery.

Memorials may be given to National Audubon Society in her name. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 19 to Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -