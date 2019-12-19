|
Beverly Overstreet
Indianola - Celebration of life services for Beverly Jean Overstreet, 92, who passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Westview in Indianola will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola, visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial of cremains will follow services in the I.O.O.F. Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Indianola, IA.
Beverly Jean Berry Overstreet was born July 30, 1927 in Cimarron, KS. She and Bob moved to Indianola in 1950 where she helped run the family business of Bob's Electric.
She is survived by her sons, Robert L. Overstreet, Des Moines, IA, Steven (Sondra) Overstreet, Polk City, IA, Martin (Elizabeth) Overstreet, McKinleyville, CA; granddaughters, Sara (Felix) Gallagher, Des Moines, IA, Amanda (Jimmy) Lela, Grimes, IA; great-grandson, Felix Gallagher Jr., Boone, IA. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert; son, Roy; sisters, Lorraine Thorpe, Doris Voshell; brothers, Amos "Bud" and Charles Louis; parents, Leslie Charles "Pete" and Gertrude Beery.
Memorials may be given to National Audubon Society in her name. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 19 to Dec. 25, 2019