Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory
1510 West First Street
Ankeny, IA 50023
(515) 964-4674
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory
1510 West First Street
Ankeny, IA 50023
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory
1510 West First Street
Ankeny, IA 50023
Beverly Pritchard

Beverly Pritchard Obituary
Beverly Pritchard

Ankeny - Beverly Eileen Pritchard, 69, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Taylor Hospice House in Des Moines. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Friday, October 4, 2019 at Ankeny Funeral Home (1510 W. First Street Ankeny, IA 50023). A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Ankeny Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Des Moines. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later donation of their choice.

A full obituary and online condolences may be found on Beverly's page at www.ankenyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 3, 2019
