Grandview Park Funeral Home
3211 Hubbell Ave
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Grandview Park Funeral Home
3211 Hubbell Ave
Des Moines, IA 50317
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Galilee Baptist Church
2208 Des Moines Street
Des Moines, IA
Committal
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:30 PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery
7601 Fleur Drive
Des Moines, IA
Beverly S. Parsons

Beverly S. Parsons Obituary
Beverly S. Parsons

Des Moines - Beverly Sue Parsons, 65, passed on August 31, 2019 at Iowa Methodist Hospital. She was born in Des Moines, Iowa the daughter of Keith & Marguerite Parsons.

Bev was a 1973 graduate of East High School, and a member of the Galilee Baptist Church. She enjoyed camping, playing card games, enjoying time with nephews & nieces, and of course, watching her favorite TV shows relaxing in her recliner.

Survivors include her mother, Marguerite Parsons, brothers, Kenny (Debbie) & Roger (Cathy), sister, Gelene (Bob) Logsdon, nephews & nieces.

Beverly is welcomed to her final home in heaven by her father, nephew Brian, as well as her grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family will greet friends from 5 to 7pm, Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Grandview Park Chapel, 3211 Hubbell Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50317.

A funeral service will be 10am, Friday, September 6, 2019 at Galilee Baptist Church, 2208 Des Moines Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50317 with a luncheon to follow.

Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 7601 Fleur Drive, Des Moines, Iowa 50321 on Friday. The family will meet there at 1:30pm for the committal.

A memorial fund has been established by the family.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 4, 2019
