Beverly S. Parsons
Des Moines - Beverly Sue Parsons, 65, passed on August 31, 2019 at Iowa Methodist Hospital. She was born in Des Moines, Iowa the daughter of Keith & Marguerite Parsons.
Bev was a 1973 graduate of East High School, and a member of the Galilee Baptist Church. She enjoyed camping, playing card games, enjoying time with nephews & nieces, and of course, watching her favorite TV shows relaxing in her recliner.
Survivors include her mother, Marguerite Parsons, brothers, Kenny (Debbie) & Roger (Cathy), sister, Gelene (Bob) Logsdon, nephews & nieces.
Beverly is welcomed to her final home in heaven by her father, nephew Brian, as well as her grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will greet friends from 5 to 7pm, Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Grandview Park Chapel, 3211 Hubbell Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50317.
A funeral service will be 10am, Friday, September 6, 2019 at Galilee Baptist Church, 2208 Des Moines Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50317 with a luncheon to follow.
Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 7601 Fleur Drive, Des Moines, Iowa 50321 on Friday. The family will meet there at 1:30pm for the committal.
A memorial fund has been established by the family.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 4, 2019