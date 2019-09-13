|
|
Beverly Way
Cambridge - Beverly Janan Way, 87, passed away on September 9, 2019, at her home in Cambridge, after battling a long illness.
She will be interred at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines.
Beverly was born on October 17, 1931 to Leon and Rena Thorne. She graduated from Sheldahl High School in 1949, and spent her career working for various banking institutions.
She enjoyed traveling out west, in her camper, especially to Yellowstone National Park. She was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cambridge, and spent her later years participating in their social activities. She loved to garden, and her neighbors often saw her driving her tractor around her property.
Beverly is survived by her six children, Robin Soderstrom, Penny (Mike) Rose, Gene (Marion) Way Jr., Jane Way, Abbie Way, Dean (Marcia) Way, fourteen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and her siblings John Thorne, Toby (Jean) Thorne, and Belva Sutherland. Her loving cat, Lucy, was with her until the end.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands Charles Soderstrom and Gene Way, and her sisters Betty Wearth and Jane Lightfield.
Beverly was the type of person who never met a stranger, and seemed to know people everywhere she went. She was a woman of small stature, but she put up a big fight until the end.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa in memory of Beverly Way.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 13, 2019