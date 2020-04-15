Services
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Beverly Wentzel Obituary
Beverly Wentzel

Altoona - Beverly Wentzel, 84, passed away on April 13, 2020. She was born September 26, 1935 in Monona, IA to John and Dorothy (Gilster) Sautter. Beverly married Donald "Duke" Wentzel in 1976 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Aniwa, WI.

Beverly worked mainly as a bookkeeper, and retired from Lakeland Automatic Doors in which she was a co-owner with Duke. She enjoyed traveling and cooking and wasn't afraid of hard work. In addition to be being a loving mother and wife, Beverly helped to raise a great grandson. She would open her home to anyone. Beverly's devotion to her family was unmatched, and she will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her loving husband, Duke; children, Debra (Mike) Crawford, John Cole, Penny (John) Krantz, Donald (Hang) Cole, Pam (Jim) Sydow, Bob (Linda) Wentzel and Michael Wentzel; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; and special cousin, Steve (Shirley) Hendrix.

Beverly was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Stephanie Madsen and Teacy Shramm; and her parents.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 - 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home, 105 4th St. SW, Altoona. Private family services will follow the visitation. Beverly will be laid to rest with her parents and granddaughter, Stephanie, at Mauston Cemetery in Mauston, WI.

Memorials may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020
