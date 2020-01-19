Services
Hrabak Funeral Home
1704 7th Ave
Belle Plaine, IA 52208
319-444-2240
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hrabak Funeral Home
1704 7th Ave
Belle Plaine, IA 52208
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
First Lutheran Church
Belle Plaine, IA
Beverly Winkie Obituary
Beverly Winkie, 86, of Belle Plaine, IA passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020.

Services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the First Lutheran Church, Belle Plaine with Pastor Dean Duncan officiating. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery, Belle Plaine.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service, Belle Plaine. Memorials may be directed to the Wallace Winkie Foundation. For full obituary and online condolences please visit www.neuhausfuneralservice.com.

Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
