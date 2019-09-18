|
|
Bill Anderson
Perry - William "Bill" Anderson, age 59 of Perry, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at MercyOne Hospice in Johnston, IA. Memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. with a Celebration of his life following the service until 9:00 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Perry. Those who are unable to attend his memorial service are encouraged to come to his Celebration of Life. Bill requested that everyone come in casual dress. Burial will be in the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorials are requested to be given to the First Christian Church and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
William "Bill" Wayne Anderson was born on October 31, 1959 at Perry, IA to William Leggitt and Doris Rene (Keenan) Anderson. He attended school at Central Dallas High School in Minburn, IA. Bill worked as the Parts Manager for Dallas County Equipment and later Van Wall Equipment since 1978.
He was a member and Elder of First Christian Church, Perry, IA. He was a contributing editor for Speedway Illustrated Magazine. Bill enjoyed Stock Car Racing, Dirt Bikes, attending the Iowa State Fair, Coca Cola and M&M's.
In death he rejoins his, parents, William and Doris.
Left to cherish Bill's memory are his children, Seth (Ashley) Anderson, Fort Dodge, IA and Taylor Anderson, Perry, IA and his siblings, Dan (Becky) Anderson, Bouton, IA, and Kathy (Myron) Reinke, Overland Park, KS.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 18, 2019