|
|
Bill Bennett
Grinnell - Bill Bennett, age 85 of Grinnell, died on Monday morning, July 15, 2019 at UnityPoint Grinnell Regional Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Grinnell. Interment will be at Hazelwood Cemetery in Grinnell. A reception will follow at the church.
A public viewing will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Friday at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell.
Memorials may be designated to the First Presbyterian Church, mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 368, Grinnell, Iowa 50112. Memories and condolences may be shared with Bill's family online at www.smithfh.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 17, 2019