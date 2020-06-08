Bill Bruxvoort



Pella, Iowa - William J. Bruxvoort, passed away Friday at the Hospice of Pella Comfort House. He passed from this life into the arms of Jesus on June 5, 2020, at the age of 76. Bill is survived by his wife, Norene and their family: Karen Turk and fiancé, David Story; Jim and Crystal Bruxvoort and Rob and Alicia Bruxvoort. Bill leaves behind 2 brothers, Larry (Sue) Bruxvoort, Sid (Lois) Bruxvoort, and 2 sisters-in-law, Carol Bruxvoort and Linda Bruxvoort, as well as a brother-in-law, Leroy (Linda) Simons. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred for Mobility Worldwide (PET IA-Leighton). A public visitation with the family present will be Friday, June 12, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Third Church in Pella with a memorial service to follow at 7:00 pm in compliance with social distancing requirements. Family graveside will precede the visitation and memorial service at Evergreen Cemetery, Leighton, Iowa. In lieu flowers, memorial contributions are preferred for PET IA- LEIGHTON.









