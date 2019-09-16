Services
Grandview Park Funeral Home
3211 Hubbell Ave
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Grandview Park Funeral Home
3211 Hubbell Ave
Des Moines, IA 50317
Vigil
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Grandview Park Funeral Home
3211 Hubbell Ave
Des Moines, IA 50317
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
1937 - 2019
Bill Gay Obituary
Bill Gay

Pleasant Hill -

William "Bill" Gay Jr., 81, of Pleasant Hill, IA, passed away on September 13, 2019, at Mercy Hospice. Visitation will be held at Grandview Park Funeral Home, Tuesday, September 17, 2019, from 5:00-7: 00 pm with a vigil service at 6:00 pm. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 10:30 am and burial in the Colfax Cemetery.

Bill was born in Des Moines on December 18, 1937, and worked as a Real Estate Broker for over 38 years, his memberships include the Elks Club, IZAAK Walton League, the NRA, and St. Joseph Catholic Church, Bill was an avid hunter.

He is survived by his family Anthony Gay, Martin (Heidi) Gay step-sons Roger (Andrea) Caliger, and Timothy, (Diana) Caliger, sisters Barbara Roberts, Mary McCauley, brother Joseph (Sharon) Gay, and 6 Grandchildren, and his long-time partner Bea Bond.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church or the Animal Rescue League.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 16, 2019
