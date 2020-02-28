|
Bill Ketch
Indianola - A Funeral Mass for Bill Ketch, 85, who passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at home, will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Indianola. Inurnment of cremains with military rites will be held 12:30 p.m. in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery at Van Meter.
Bill is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Kelley (Sherm) Fields, Shannon (Beverly) Ketch, and Molley (Jeff) Freel; grandchildren, Josh (Maggie) Fields, Jamie (Mike) Horner, Emory Ketch, and Alta Finn; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Marie Ketch and a brother, Bob Ketch.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday. Memorials may be given, in Bill's name, to Orchard Place in Des Moines. For a complete obituary or to submit an online condolence visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020