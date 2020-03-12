|
|
Bill Mullins
Osceola - William E "Bill" Mullins, born to Arlie E. Cowan and Ruth (Bears) Cowan on March 17, 1943 in Princeton, Missouri. Bill's parents divorced and Ruth married Lial A. Mullins. Mr. Mullins adopted Bill and his sister Mary when Bill was the age of 3. Bill passed from this life Sunday, March 1, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa at 76 years of age.
Bill graduated from Tech High School in Des Moines, IA in 1961. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 8 years as an intelligence officer, stationed in Germany, Italy, and Japan. Following his honorable discharge, Bill attended DMACC, Grand View University & Simpson College, graduating with a BA Degree in Criminal Justice. He also had some graduate credits from Drake University. Bill graduated from the Police Academy in 1972, he worked for the Des Moines Police Department for 26 years. Bill was the first Public Information Officer for the department, retiring in 1998 at the age of 55 with the rank of Lieutenant.
Bill was united in marriage to Judith Anne Hoover on May 24, 1982 in St. Donatus, Iowa. After retirement, Bill and Judith bought 80 acres in rural Clarke County and created their retirement dream home. Bill loved his cows, miniature donkeys, goats, cats and dogs. Bill had a great love of all animals, the outdoors and nature, he enjoyed making root beer and dandelion wine. Bill had many enjoyments, decoupage, rug hooking, opera, art, cooking, gardening, reading and collecting stamps and coins.
Those relatives who preceded Bill in death were his father, Arlie Cowan, parents, Ruth and Lial Mullins, sister, Mary Virginia Meyer, and aunts, uncles & cousins.
Bill leaves to cherish his memory; wife, Judith Mullins of Osceola, IA, half-sister, Pat (Don) Saffell of Mercer, MO, brother-in-law, Jerry Meyer of Greatfalls, MT, several nieces & nephews as well as other relatives and many friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 12 to Mar. 18, 2020