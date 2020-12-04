1/1
Bill Rosebery
Bill Rosebery

Prescott, AZ - Bill (Frank W.) Rosebery passed away on November 29, 2020, in Prescott, Arizona, where he has lived since 2019. Born and raised in northern Missouri, he lived most of his adult life in the Des Moines area. He was employed by the Meredith Corporation, retiring in 1986.

A proud veteran of the US Army Air Corps 1943-1945, he served in WWII - Europe. Bill was very committed to his evangelical faith and church. He was preceded in death by his wife Jean in 2004, who died of Alzheimer's, and missed her very much. In addition, Bill's brother Jerry passed away in 2017. Bill and Jean always enjoyed their road trips together, traveling east and west to visit family and see the country. Bill is survived by a son in Arizona, a daughter, two grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren in New York. He will be missed very much by his family and friends.

Long a supporter of the Alzheimer's Association, he would have appreciated any memorial contributions to that charity. Bill will be buried at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines. No funeral services are planned.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
