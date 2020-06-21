Bill Vander Ecken



Melcher-Dallas - Bill Vander Ecken, 84, passed away June 18, 2020. A private Graveside Service will be held on Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Melcher-Dallas Fire Depart or to EveryStep Hospice. Bill will be dearly missed by his wife of 64 years, Lois Vander Ecken; sons: Steven (Wendy) Vander Ecken, Richard (Kathy) Vander Ecken, Michael (Barb) Vander Ecken, and David (Jeff) Vander Ecken; 5 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; along with many relatives and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Mary Vander Ecken; and an infant brother.









