|
|
Bill Van Helten
Pleasant Hill - William "Bill" Leo Van Helten, 61, passed away peacefully in the arms of our Lord on the afternoon of Sunday, March 17, 2019, at home. He was surrounded in love by his wife, Erika, of 38 years, his sons and their significant partners. Services will be held at 5 pm on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Oakwood United Methodist Church.
Bill was born February 2, 1958, in Britt, IA, to Paul and Ella Mae (Willemsen) Van Helten. He married Erika on August 16, 1980.
Bill graduated from the University of Iowa with a Bachelor's in Business Administration. He then worked as an Underwriter for Nationwide for 28 years, where he made many close friends.
His favorite activities were cycling and the pursuit of craft beer. He rode his bicycle to and from work whenever possible and participated in RAGBRAI for many years. He also enjoyed brewing with his sons. Bill was an avid reader of US and World History. Genealogy was another hobby of his, he spent hours researching the family background. In his downtime, Bill could be found watching Iowa football and basketball, as well as the St. Louis Cardinals. Above all, Bill's greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends.
Bill is survived by his wife, Erika Van Helten; sons, Adam, Ethan, and Seth; brother, Steve (Dorothy) Van Helten; sister, Kara (Todd) Boothroyd; his parents, Paul and Ella Mae; his nieces and nephews; and his beloved bicycle Gertie.
Bill was a strong supporter of the Des Moines Bicycle Collective and would have wanted any memorial contributions to support their mission. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 24, 2019