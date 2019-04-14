|
Bill Van Pelt
Indianola - Services for Bill Van Pelt, 63, who passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with burial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery. The visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday prior to services at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Every Step Hospice.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 14, 2019