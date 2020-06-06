Billie Davis
1922 - 2020
Pleasantville - Billie Marie (Phillips) Davis was born April 16, 1922 in New Sharon, IA to Harold and Berneice (Whitehead) Phillips. She passed away at the Knoxville Area Community Hospital on June 4, 2020 following a brief illness. A family service was held and her cremains were interred in the Friends Cemetery in New Sharon.

Billie graduated from New Sharon High School in 1939 and was the oldest member to attend the New Sharon / North Mahaska Alumni Association banquet for the past several years.

She married Lawrence Sheehy in 1940 and four children were born in years: Susan, Sally, Steve and Sara. After divorce she married Keith Davis in 1952. She and Keith owned and operated the Franklin Hotel in New Sharon in addition to managing Bob Fridley's Capri Theater there.

The couple moved to Pleasantville in 1977 and started several years of volunteering. As an original member of the Pleasantville Senior Center, Billie was recognized for over 30 years of service there. She was a member of the Pleasantville Christian Church, Pleasantville American Legion Auxiliary and Red Hat Society.

Billie was predeceased by her husbands, son Steve, daughter Susan, sister Norma Lee Smith. She is survived by daughters Sally (Leland) VanderLinden of Pleasantville and Sara (Bill) Landstrum of Bella Vista, AR, grandchildren Janis Kliethermes, Jolene (Jeff) Conway, Rob (Julie) Landstrum, Cheri (Kirk) Hosteng, Stephanie Frick and Stevie Sheehy, 11 great grandchildren, two great great granddaughters, nephew Luke Willamon, great niece Amanda Maciuska, as well as several Davis nieces and nephews and beloved Whitehead cousins.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Pleasantville Senior Center. Mason Funeral Home handled arrangements and online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mason Funeral Home
902 N State St
Pleasantville, IA 50225
641-842-3217
