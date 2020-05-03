|
|
Billie Kriegel
Grinnell - Billie Mae Kriegel, 88, of Grinnell died on May 1, 2020, at St. Francis Manor in Grinnell.
A private family graveside service and burial are scheduled Tuesday afternoon at Hazelwood Cemetery in Grinnell with Rev. Ross Epping, St. Mary's Catholic Church, officiating. Pallbearers will be Mike, Steve, Tom, and Julie Kriegel, Ed Heishman, and Jim Graham.
A Mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be designated to the Billie Kriegel Memorial Fund and sent c/o Smith Funeral Home, 1103 Broad Street, Grinnell, Iowa 50112.
Billie was born on January 2, 1932, in Brooklyn, the daughter of Raymond Chester Niner and Marie Schaffer. She was raised in Brooklyn and was a 1949 graduate of Brooklyn High School.
On June 25, 1949, she was united in marriage to Robert Eugene Kriegel, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Brooklyn. A union of nearly 71 years! The couple made their home in Grinnell, where together they raised their six children. Since 1969, Billie was a sales representative for Avon. She enjoyed her job and she received many awards and earned several trips, many fond memories to Hawaii with other sales representatives and their spouses.
Billie was a long-time member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Grinnell and the Altar and Rosary Society. One of her fondest memories was working with her daughters to make their wedding dresses and other bridal party attire, and making afghans for her grandchildren. She was an excellent cook, often creating her own "special" recipes, well known for her Saturday night "mom's burgers" and her recipe for dill pickles. She enjoyed tending to her vegetable gardens and canning and freezing her produce. Camping at several Iowa campgrounds was always fun for her. The love and devotion she held for her family was very evident, she never knew a stranger, especially in their time of need, giving to others was one of her daily missions.
Survivors include her husband, Bob of Grinnell; her six children, Roberta "Bobbie" (Ed) Heishman of Malcom, Mike (Cindy) Kriegel, Steve (Kathy) Kriegel, Sheriff, Tom (Karla) Kriegel, Jan (Jim) Graham, and Julie Kriegel, all of Grinnell; two siblings, Leo (Betty) Niner of Haverhill and Dorothy Loughry of Webster City; 18 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Charles Niner in infancy; her sisters, Ruth Dunn and Kathleen Kriegel.
A special thank you to Dr. Lauren Graham and the many staff at St. Francis Manor.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 3 to May 13, 2020