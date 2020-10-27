Billie L. Davidson
Indianola - Funeral services for Billie L. Davidson, 90, who passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 in Des Moines, will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 31, at Indianola First Assembly of God Church. Friends may also join the family on our Livestream beginning at 11 a.m. on Billie's obituary page of Overton Funeral Home's website. Burial will be in the New Virginia Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, October, 30, at Overton Funeral Home with family present from 5 to 8 p.m. Memorials may be given in her name to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. To view a complete obituary or submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com
.