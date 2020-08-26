1/1
Billy Bryant
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy Bryant

West Des Moines - Billy Bryant, 86, passed away peacefully at Bickford Cottage from Parkinson's Disease in West Des Moines on August 25, 2020.

A visitation will be Saturday, August 29th, 2020 at Westover funeral home from 1-3 pm. Graveside services will be Sunday, August 30th at 1:00 pm at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines. Social distancing and mask rules will be observed.

Billy was born May 14, 1934 to Howard and Naomi (Scott) Bryant. He was raised on a Century farm in Beaconsfield and moved to Des Moines in 1952. He worked as a brick layer and parlayed that into Apex-Target Concrete. He then opened Billy Joe's Pitcher Show in 1984, which he ran for 25 years until he retired. Billy loved to play golf, travel and spend time with his family and friends.

His survivors include his wife Kathy, his children Deanna (Jeff), Larry (Donna), Steven (Kim), Gary (Luz), step-son Robert (Kate), his brother Bob (Rae), many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be directed to BKB memorial fund www.bkbgolf.com in memory of his granddaughter Bailey Katherine Bryant.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
30
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Resthaven Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 27, 2020
Our deepest and sincerest condolences to Kathy and the Bryant family. Billy was always so kind to my mom, Betty Rose, and me; offering help in anyway he could after the loss of my sister, Roxie. Thank you, Billy and Kathy, for the many many memories at Billy Joe's and Kathy's on Hickman. Linda Lou Stanley
Linda Lou Stanley
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved