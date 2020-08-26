Billy Bryant
West Des Moines - Billy Bryant, 86, passed away peacefully at Bickford Cottage from Parkinson's Disease in West Des Moines on August 25, 2020.
A visitation will be Saturday, August 29th, 2020 at Westover funeral home from 1-3 pm. Graveside services will be Sunday, August 30th at 1:00 pm at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines. Social distancing and mask rules will be observed.
Billy was born May 14, 1934 to Howard and Naomi (Scott) Bryant. He was raised on a Century farm in Beaconsfield and moved to Des Moines in 1952. He worked as a brick layer and parlayed that into Apex-Target Concrete. He then opened Billy Joe's Pitcher Show in 1984, which he ran for 25 years until he retired. Billy loved to play golf, travel and spend time with his family and friends.
His survivors include his wife Kathy, his children Deanna (Jeff), Larry (Donna), Steven (Kim), Gary (Luz), step-son Robert (Kate), his brother Bob (Rae), many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be directed to BKB memorial fund www.bkbgolf.com
in memory of his granddaughter Bailey Katherine Bryant.