Billy "Coach" Coldiron
West Des Moines - Billy Joseph "Coach" Coldiron passed away on Sunday April 14, 2019 at Unity Point Hospice Taylor House.
Bill Coldiron was born October 10, 1932 in Iowa City, IA to Robert Coldiron and Grace Presson Coldiron. He started life in Iowa City as a Hawkeye, but moved to Des Moines early in life. Bill grew up on Des Moines' East side and graduated from East High School in 1950. Bill played football at East from 1947-1949. He accepted a football scholarship from Drake University. Bill played football at Drake University from 1951-1953. He was proud to have played with Johnny Bright during that era of sports history. He received many requests over the years to retell the Johnny Bright story. Bill received his undergraduate and master's degree from Drake University in Health and Physical Education.
Bill taught physical education and coached at Valley for forty years. He coached a variety of sports, but boys and girls golf were his main emphasis and joy. During his tenure as golf coach, his teams won a total of 14 state championships including the grand slam in 1976 with winning the boys, girls and co-ed championships. Bill also served as Activities Director at Valley for many years. His enthusiasm for all school activities was contagious and when he retired in 1995, the field house at Valley High School was renamed the Bill J. Coldiron Field House was renamed. He was affectionately called "Coach" by family, students, friends and colleagues.
Bill was rewarded with many honors in his career. Early in his teaching career, he was named "Outstanding Young Educator by the JC's". In 1994, Bill was named NHSACA National Golf Coach of the year. In 2004, he was inducted into the Golf Coaches Hall of Fame, and in 2005 he was inducted into the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame. In 2007, Bill was honored to receive to Double D award from Drake University. Bill was proud to be inducted into the East High School Athletic Hall of fame in 2009.
Bill helped hundreds of youth and adults learn the game of golf through 30 years of work with West Des Moines Parks and Recreation. Bill continued to enjoy the game of golf and help others as they learned the game. After retirement in 1995, Bill worked at Hy-Vee on Grand and had the pleasure of seeing former students in the checkout line. He enjoyed following all kinds of sports, traveling to the Hawkeyes games and hoping for wins from Chicago Cubs. He had a strong affiliation to the Hawkeyes, East High Scarlets, Drake Bulldogs and Valley Tigers.
Coach loved to take road trips to the Oregon Coast and volunteer at the Iowa State Fair. He received his 15-year award for being a State Fair volunteer.
Bill is survived by his wife Judy and daughter, Connie Johnson and husband Kevin of Adel, IA., granddaughter Sarah Fineran (Kerry) and great grandchildren Peyton and Braylen of Ankeny, IA. He is also survived by his sister Marlys Hamilton and husband Phil of Des Moines, nieces Sara Hartsell (Todd), Beth Tiby (Mark), nephew Phillip Hamilton (Carolyn), great nieces Rachael Tiby, Hannah Hartsell and Allison Hamilton, great nephews Matt Tiby (Megan) and Vincent Hamilton.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws, Jake and Vivian Tuttle, son Steven Joseph Coldiron, brother, Robert Coldiron and sister in law, Barbara Smart.
It is Coach's wish that family, friends, former students and colleagues plan to attend or participate in a sport outing of their choice in his memory. A private graveside services will be held at Resthaven Cemetery. The family will honor his life with an open house visitation to be held at a later date. Memorials in Coach's memory may be directed to the West Des Moines Student Scholarship c/o Cindy Todd, 3775 E.P. True Parkway #155 West Des Moines, Iowa 50265 or Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation at PO Box 57130 Des Moines, IA 50317 or online at www.blueribbonfoundation.org. The family thanks Unity Point Hospice at Home and Taylor House caregivers for their love and support through this journey. As Coach would say, "Go Blue Team."
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 21, 2019