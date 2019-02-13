|
|
Billy Eugene Burns
Des Moines - On March 19, 1942 Billy Eugene Burns was born to Freda M. See and Robert C. Burns on their farm in Peru, IA. He was the youngest of four children. He grew up in Truro, IA where he attended school and became an accomplished athlete. This is where he met and married his former wife, Sharon Mease. Two children were born to them, Becki Sue and Julie Ann. Bill, as he was known in his adult years, was a salesman with high ideals and the desire to help others succeed with him. He was a longtime and well-known vendor at the Des Moines Downtown Farmer's Market. With his partner Cinda Yates they extended their market business to a boutique, Cottage By the Creek. He was a man filled with love who shared good words with everyone he met. His motto, "Keep Playing", he did to the very end.
His life on earth ended after a hard fought battle with cancer on Sunday, February 10th , 2019, surrounded by family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Bob, his brother-in-law Chuck Traster and nephew Rod Leggett. Those left to survive and cherish his life and memory are his daughters, Becki (Sean) Sullivan and Julie (Mike) Lubbe. His partner and best friend Cinda Yates, who tirelessly cared for him with so much tenderness and love until the very end. Four grandchildren Staci (Cory) Allison, Sean M. Sullivan, Emily Lubbe (fiancé Tim Daniels), Brett Lubbe (fiancéé Sarah Neumann), great-granddaughters Lily Ann, Ellanore, and Catelyn Allison. His bonus family, Cinda's daughter Kathleen Shinn, her children, Jonathan, Hannah Turner and Garrett, Daleaney Shinn and grandchildren Layden and Kyra Turner. As well as his former wife Sharon Burns, sisters Barbara Traster and Linda (Merv) Bommel, many dear nieces, nephews and special friends.
Services and celebration of Bill's great life will be held this weekend at Hamilton's. Please check their website and Facebook for location, date and time.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be directed to the family.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 13, 2019